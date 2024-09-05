AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Critical Contrast

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 AlloVir 2 3 0 0 1.60

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.64) -1.49 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.45

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -80.97% -67.83% AlloVir N/A -89.62% -73.01%

Volatility and Risk

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

