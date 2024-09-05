Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 26,499 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,880.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

