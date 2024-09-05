Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. Aflac has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

