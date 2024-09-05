AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 396 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10.

On Monday, July 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.94 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in AeroVironment by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

