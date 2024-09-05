aelf (ELF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.03 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. aelf has a market capitalization of $257.18 million and $14.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

