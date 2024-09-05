Achain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.66 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $40.66 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

