Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
