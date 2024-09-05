Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $62.30 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $62.30 million and $3.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,582.67 or 1.00007678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05847478 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,208,765.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

