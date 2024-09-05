ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABM Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ABM opened at $55.98 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABM Industries
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.