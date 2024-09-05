ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $55.98 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

