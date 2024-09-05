9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,111,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,410 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $591.43. 946,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.04 and a 200 day moving average of $514.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

