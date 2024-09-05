9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.90. 2,053,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,051. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.03.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
