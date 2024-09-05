9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,662,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,166,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $193.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

