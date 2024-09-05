9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 538,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $14.59 on Thursday, reaching $352.05. The stock had a trading volume of 907,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,022. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

