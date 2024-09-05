9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.02. 1,407,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

