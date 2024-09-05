9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

USMV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,795 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.