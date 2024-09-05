9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,292. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

