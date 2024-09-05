9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,212. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.