89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

89bio stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of $865.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 226.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

