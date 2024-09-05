7,415 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock worth $54,321,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

