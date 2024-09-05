2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 141,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

