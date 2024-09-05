180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 14,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 13,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,823.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,356.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $111,398 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.