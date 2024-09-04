Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.44.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $32.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.47 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

