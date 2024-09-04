Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO) Insider Sells A$40,641.30 in Stock

Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Downey sold 1,128,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total value of A$40,641.30 ($27,647.14).

Zeotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 6.18.

About Zeotech

Zeotech Limited operates as a mineral processing technology company in Australia. It primarily explores for kaolin deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Abercorn project that consists of 50 sub-blocks situated in Queensland; and Toondoon project covering an area of approximately 28,000 hectares located to the south of Munduberra, Queensland.

