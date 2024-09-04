Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.43 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

