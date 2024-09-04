ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 28.4% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $434,016.05 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00037251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.