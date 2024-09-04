yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $5,050.99

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,050.99 or 0.08648716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $168.47 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,353 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

