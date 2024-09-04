WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 387,099 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 387,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.79), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,273,385.88).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.76), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,449,830.31).

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($63.41), for a total transaction of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,713,392.38).

On Thursday, June 13th, Richard White sold 281,849 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.92 ($67.29), for a total transaction of A$27,880,503.08 ($18,966,328.63).

On Thursday, June 6th, Richard White sold 360,007 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$96.81 ($65.86), for a total value of A$34,852,277.67 ($23,709,032.43).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

