Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

WFC opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

