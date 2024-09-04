Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weaver Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

