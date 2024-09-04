Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.