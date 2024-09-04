Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $728.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $802.07 and its 200 day moving average is $750.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

