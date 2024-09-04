Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys 8,498 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

