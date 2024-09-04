WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,933 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

