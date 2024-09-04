WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 13,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

