Wealth Effects LLC Sells 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 187,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,840. The firm has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $204.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

