Wealth Effects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pitney Bowes worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 349,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 148,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,727. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

