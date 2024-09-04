Wealth Effects LLC Raises Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 11.6% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,126. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.64%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

