Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 476,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,812. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

