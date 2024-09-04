Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Insider Activity

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,287. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.