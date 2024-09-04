Wealth Effects LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 379,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

