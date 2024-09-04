Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

AMD stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. 7,994,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,614,586. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

