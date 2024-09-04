Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.08. 4,248,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,303,426. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

