Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after buying an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $617.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.