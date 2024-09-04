Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,450,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 722,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.