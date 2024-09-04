Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.9%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $281.64 and last traded at $281.14. Approximately 1,378,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,101,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

The stock has a market cap of $512.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,027,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

