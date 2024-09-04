VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $314.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

