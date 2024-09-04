VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys 359 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,751,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

