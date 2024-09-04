VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

