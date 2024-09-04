Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

