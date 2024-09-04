Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,546. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.